PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

