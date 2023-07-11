PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

