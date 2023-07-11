PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY23 guidance at $7.27 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

