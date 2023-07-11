Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,272.38 ($16.37).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.01) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.82) to GBX 1,300 ($16.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.96) to GBX 1,192 ($15.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 996.30 ($12.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,202.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,279.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.94, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 953 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,913.50 ($24.62).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.