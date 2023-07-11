Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

