Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

