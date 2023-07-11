Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 319,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 192,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.