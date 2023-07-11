Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $566,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $453.09 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

