Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.