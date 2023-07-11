Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

