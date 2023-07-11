Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

