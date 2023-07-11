Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

PFE stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

