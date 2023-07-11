Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

