Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

