Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

