Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

