Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.26 and a 1 year high of $127.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

