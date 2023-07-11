Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

