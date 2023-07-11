Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

