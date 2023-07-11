Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

