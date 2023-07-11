Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

