Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $327,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after purchasing an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.6 %

KMX opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,706,163. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.