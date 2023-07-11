Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,236 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.