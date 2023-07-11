Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.