Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

