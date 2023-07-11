Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

