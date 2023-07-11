Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 134.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

