Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,247 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,953.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 104,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 130,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 191,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.