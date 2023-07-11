Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $76.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

PNW opened at $81.37 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

