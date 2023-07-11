Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after buying an additional 470,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after buying an additional 369,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,612,000 after buying an additional 560,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

