Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

