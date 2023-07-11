PSI Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

