Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV) Boosted by HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.95 million.

