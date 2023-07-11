Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Paychex in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYX. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

