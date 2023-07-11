Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Daré Bioscience, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

