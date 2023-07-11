Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NYSE MUR opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.