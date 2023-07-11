Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

