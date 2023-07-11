Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.80 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

