Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Reduced by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IART. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

