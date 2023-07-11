Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

