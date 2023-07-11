Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of PPL opened at C$40.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.70 and a 52 week high of C$49.62. The stock has a market cap of C$22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

