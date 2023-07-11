Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreased by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 311,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.