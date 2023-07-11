Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.81 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average is $176.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

