Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Increased by Zacks Research

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

