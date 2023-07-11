Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Boosted by Zacks Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

RRGB opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 45,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.