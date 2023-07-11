Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012392 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

