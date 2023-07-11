Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ METCL opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.