Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $392.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $393.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.63 and its 200 day moving average is $334.90.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

