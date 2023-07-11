Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

