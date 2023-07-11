Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,919 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

